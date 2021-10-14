BISE Multan declares Inter part-II result

(@FahadShabbir)

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced the result of Intermediate Part-II (Combined) annual examination 2021 on Thursday evening

As many as 81621 candidates appeared in the exam out of total 83022 students who applied for the admission in it showing a pass percentage of 98.64 pc.

This year positions were not awarded to any student because of COVID-19.

As per approved policy a candidate who passed the examination by availing the benefit of concessional marks, has the right to fore go this concession by submitting an undertaking (affidavit) in writing on the stamp paper duly counter-signed by the Magistrate class first within 30 days of the date of declaration of the result of intermediate examination to the effect that he or she should be declared fail as the case may be, in the paper (s) in which he or she earned grace marks.

Furthermore, he or she has not taken admission in any college or joined any service and he/she will not claim for the restoration of his or her previous result. This concession is not available to the candidates who passed the examination in last chance.

A special exam will be conducted in next month for inter students but no fresh candidate with full subjects is eligible to appear in the Intermediate (Special) Examination, 2021 except those as otherwise permitted under the relevant rules.

However, a candidate of Inter (Annual) Examination, 2021 may appear in Inter (Special) Examination, 2021 if otherwise eligible, said an official of BISE.

The result can be checked online on the website www.bisemultan.edu.pk. or through SMS at 800293, he concluded.