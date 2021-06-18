BISE Multan issues SSC, HSSC exams schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Multan has issued the schedule for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations.

The decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) on June 12, in a meeting, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the examinations of second year (12th) will begin from July 10 whereas of 10th will commence from July 29, it said.

First year (11th) exams have been scheduled from August 12, and of 9th from Aug 28, it added.