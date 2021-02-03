BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of exam forms

Controller of Examination Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Engineer Anwar Aleem Rajput has announced submission of examination forms for students of all government and private institutions appearing at ninth and tenth class exams for the year 2020-2021 was fixed at February 15, 2021 without any late fee

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Controller of Examination board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Engineer Anwar Aleem Rajput has announced submission of examination forms for students of all government and private institutions appearing at ninth and tenth class exams for the year 2020-2021 was fixed at February 15, 2021 without any late fee.

Announcement said that examination fee for ninth class was fixed at Rs 1900 while students appearing for tenth class examination would pay fee at Rs.3100.

Controller said that the examination form could be submitted from Feb 16 to Feb 25, 2021 with a late fee of Rs.

500/-.

Announcement said that students of government educational institutions have the facility of concessional fee on behalf of Sindh Government.

It said that the Board has fixed separate dates for submission of forms in all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division to avoid any rush.

Announcement said that for the purpose Feb 16 is fixed for District Shaheed Benazirabad, Feb 17 for Naushehro Feroze and Feb 18 for Sanghar District.

It said that for further information the students can contact the Board of education Shaheed Benazirabad through their schools.