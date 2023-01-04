UrduPoint.com

BISE Nawabshah Announces Last Date For Submission Of Enrollment Forms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

BISE Nawabshah announces last date for submission of Enrollment Forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Education board Shaheed Benazirabad has announced on Wednesday that candidates of government and private education institutions affiliated with the Board shall deposit Enrollment Form with late fee of Rs 2500 for the session 2022-23 till January 30, 2023 while the candidates of first year class will deposit Enrollment Form with late fee of Rs 1000 by January 30, 2023.

The announcement said that the government has waived off enrollment fee for candidates studying at government educational institutions. The Board has advised the candidates to deposit their enrollment forms in time or otherwise late fee would be imposed on them.

