BISE Official Meeting Held At Board Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Commissioner and Chairman board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting of Board Officials at the office of education Board.

Addressing the meeting Chairman of the Board said that we shall be proud of being representative of this prestigious Education Board. He said that all officials and staff shall discharge their duties with dedication and honesty.

He said that the future of thousands of students are linked with this institution and for that purpose, the candidates shall get their justified right. The chairman said that to improve the working of Board affairs and to provide facilities to candidates and educational institutions steps shall be taken.

During the meeting on the recommendation of the Inter Board Coordination Committee, the grading of candidates of the 9th and 11th classes shall be done under the GPA System and results of examinations shall be compiled.

The chairman directed officials that work should be done to improve the image of Board adding that strict legal action would be initiated against officials if the corrupt practice is proven. Deputy Secretary of Education Board Ashfaque Ahmed Shaikh, Auditor Ehsan Bhutto, Inspector of Institution Muhammad Hassan Khosa, Assistant Controller Examination Muhammad Saleh Pirzada, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Syed Mujtaba Shah and others also attended the meeting.

Earlier Commissioner visited Govt Girls Degree College Nawabshah and inspected ongoing examinations in the college. College Principal Lala Rukh Baloch briefed the Commissioner about the attendance of teachers and students, mid-term examinations and other curricular and extra-curricular activities in college.

APP/rzq/maq

