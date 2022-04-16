UrduPoint.com

BISE Peshawar Announces Date Sheet For HSC Exam-2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 12:43 PM

BISE Peshawar announces date sheet for HSC Exam-2022

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced date sheet for commencement of Annual Examination-2022 of Higher Secondary Classes (HSC) including 9th and 10th grades

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar has announced date sheet for commencement of Annual Examination-2022 of Higher Secondary Classes (HSC) including 9th and 10th grades.

In a notification issued here on Saturday by the Controller of Examinations stated that the written exam of HSC will start from Friday, May 13, 2022 and will end on May 31.

The practical test would be held from June 6 to 11.

In addition, candidates will not be allowed to carry smart-phones inside the examination center, the notification said.

