BISE Peshawar SSC 2020 Exam To Commence Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:37 PM

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2020 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) is commencing from Friday (March 13), wherein 162690 students both male and female are taking part, said an official of the KP Education Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2020 of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar (BISEP) is commencing from Friday (March 13), wherein 162690 students both male and female are taking part, said an official of the KP Education Department.

As many as 602 examination centres have been set for which 3891 examination staff has been deputed for smooth conduct of the examination in Peshawar, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

All 90544 students are appearing in the exam from Peshawar district, followed by 16284 from district Khyber and 4753 from Mohmand district.

The KP Education Department has taken various steps to stop cheating in the examinations and banned sale and purchase of pocket guides within the radius of 300 meters of the examination centers by enforcing section 144.

Similarly the gathering of people in 200 radius meters of the examination has also been prohibited till conduct of the examination.

