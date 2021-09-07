BISE postpone painting, singing contests

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has postponed painting and national song singing competitions for an indefinite period of time in the wake of covid-19 fourth wave.

According to Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen here on Tuesday, earlier, the competitions of Matric and intermediate level were scheduled on September 15 and 16 respectively at board auditorium.The new dates for the competitions will be announced soon.

In case of further inquiry, a call can be made at 041-9330250 in office timing.

