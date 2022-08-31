UrduPoint.com

BISE Rawalpindi Announces Matric Result 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 06:53 PM

BISE Rawalpindi announces Matric result 2022

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination in a prestigious ceremony held here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination in a prestigious ceremony held here on Wednesday.

According to the Controller of Examinations Prof. Nasir Mahmood Awan, 118,004 candidates have enrolled for matriculation examination in 2022 while 116,824 candidates have appeared for the combined examination.

As many as 60,321 male students and 56,503 female students were included in the examination.

While, the number of regular candidates was 99,875 and the number of private candidates was 16,949.

In the said examination, 83,786 candidates succeeded while 32,871 failed the examination.

The success rate was 71.73 percent. The success rate of female students was 80.46 percent while the passing ratio of male students was 63.55 percent. 1,111 candidates were absent from the examination.

Secretary Board, Dr. Samina Saleem, Audit Officer, Raja Tariq Mehmood, System Analyst, Afzal Bhatti all branch officers and board officials participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Male Rawalpindi Nasir BISE All From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

EU 'Forgetting' About Its Green Agenda as Coal, Fu ..

EU 'Forgetting' About Its Green Agenda as Coal, Fuel Oil Consumption Grows - Gaz ..

2 minutes ago
 CCPO inaugurates construction of Jamia Masjid

CCPO inaugurates construction of Jamia Masjid

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dissatisfied, asks Imran Khan ..

Islamabad High Court dissatisfied, asks Imran Khan to resubmit reply by Sept 8

2 minutes ago
 SNGPL sets up two tent villages for flood victims

SNGPL sets up two tent villages for flood victims

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol registered 448 cases against ..

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 448 cases against 'criminals' in August

4 minutes ago
 Sindh, KP register victories in National T20 Cup

Sindh, KP register victories in National T20 Cup

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.