BISE Rawalpindi announces Matric result 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the Matric Annual Examination in a prestigious ceremony held here on Wednesday.

According to the Controller of Examinations Prof. Nasir Mahmood Awan, 118,004 candidates have enrolled for matriculation examination in 2022 while 116,824 candidates have appeared for the combined examination.

As many as 60,321 male students and 56,503 female students were included in the examination.

While, the number of regular candidates was 99,875 and the number of private candidates was 16,949.

In the said examination, 83,786 candidates succeeded while 32,871 failed the examination.

The success rate was 71.73 percent. The success rate of female students was 80.46 percent while the passing ratio of male students was 63.55 percent. 1,111 candidates were absent from the examination.

Secretary Board, Dr. Samina Saleem, Audit Officer, Raja Tariq Mehmood, System Analyst, Afzal Bhatti all branch officers and board officials participated in the ceremony.