BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

The students can check the result here at RESULT OF SSC FIRST ANNUAL EXAMINATION, 2023 - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (biserwp.edu.pk)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced Matric results 2023 for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part II today.

The students can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes to be published by all boards soon.

BISE Rawalpindi results 2023 through SMS:

The candidates also check their results by sending their roll numbers to 800296

All other boards including Lahore, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Multan and Sargodha have also announced the SSC matriculation results 2023.