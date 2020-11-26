BISE releases schedule for matric exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has released a schedule for annual matriculation examination 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has released a schedule for annual matriculation examination 2021.

A BISE spokesman told APP that examinations were expected to commence from March 6, 2021 and students should submit their admission forms with single fee up to December 10.

He said that admission fee for regular and private students was Rs1,745 for matric science (10th) exams, Rs1,695 for arts exams, Rs1,145 for science (9th) exams and Rs1,095 for arts (9th) exams while Rs 2,345 would be charged for matric science (composite) exams, Rs 2,245 for arts (composite) exams.

He said that Rs1,000 would be fixed as registration fee for both private and regular students.

More information could be obtained from Matric Branch of education board during office timesthrough 041-2517708 and 041-9330344, he added.