BISE Revises SSC Annual Examination Fee Schedule

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination under BISE will commence on April 1, this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination under BISE will commence on April 1, this year.

A handout of the board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued here on Tuesday said the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

According to the revised schedule, students may submit forms with a single fee by January 25, 2023, with a double fee by February 6, and with a triple fee by Feb 14, It concluded.

