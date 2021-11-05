UrduPoint.com

BISE Revises SSC Special Exam Admission Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:46 PM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) issued revised fee schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) special Examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) issued revised fee schedule for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) special Examination.

A handout of the BISE issued here on Friday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by 5 Nov , 2021 with double fee by 12 Nov and with triple fee by 19 Nov, it added.

The candidates may also apply with triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily before 10 days of commencement f exams through online system and later on these can be processed with permission of BISE Chairman with an additional fee charge on daily basis.

The exams will commence from Dec 11, it concluded.

