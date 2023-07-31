Open Menu

BISE Sahiwal Announces Matriculation Results Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:53 AM

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

The students can check their results here at ::BISE SAHIWAL ONLINE RESULT::

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced Matriculation Results for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II.

The students can check their results at

pk/">::BISE SAHIWAL ONLINE result::

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800292.

The other boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala BISE SMS All

Recent Stories

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

28 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

40 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

57 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

11 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

15 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

15 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Education