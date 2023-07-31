BISE Sahiwal Announces Matriculation Results Today

The students can check their results here at ::BISE SAHIWAL ONLINE RESULT:: SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced Matriculation Results for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II. The students can check their results at

::BISE SAHIWAL ONLINE result::

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

BISE Sahiwal Matric Result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800292.

The other boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.