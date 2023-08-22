Open Menu

BISE Sahiwal Announces SSC Part I 2023 Results

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:26 PM

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

To view the results, candidates can visit the official website: https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) Sahiwal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has disclosed the outcomes for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023 examinations.

For the Sahiwal Board Class 9 result 2023, you can cross-check the outcome in the BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

For the Sahiwal Board Class 9 result 2023, you can cross-check the outcome in the BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

The publication of the Gazette for Class 9 Result 2023 will occur in the near future.

To access the BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2023 via SMS, students can transmit their roll numbers in a text message to 800292.

Today, numerous educational boards in Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Multan, will declare the results for the SSC (9th Class) Annual Examinations 2023.

Furthermore, the official gazettes published by all boards will also provide an avenue for manually verifying the results.

