BISE Sargodha Announce HSSC Part-I Results

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:27 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha on Friday announced Intermediate part-I annual examination 2021 result.

According to the gazette notification,a total of 47,790 candidates appeared in the HSSC Part-I exams out of which 47,463 were declared pass,thus showing 99.

32 pass percentage.

BISE�Sargodha�Chairperson Dr Kausar Raees formally announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary�board�Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Lak were also present.

