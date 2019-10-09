UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Sargodha Announces Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:53 PM

BISE Sargodha announces Intermediate Part-I annual examination result

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha has announced result of first annual examination of Intermediate Part-

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha has announced result of first annual examination of Intermediate Part-I.

According to the Controller Examination BISE, total 55575 candidates appeared in Intermediate Part-I examination of which 31263 passed; so the success ration remained 56.

25%.

Chairperson BISE Dr Professor Kousar Raees along with secretary Board Chaudhary Sarfraz uploaded the result on website of BISE in a ceremony here on Wednesday.

The candidates can check result at Board's website as well as on cell phone by sending roll number through an SMS on 800290.

Related Topics

BISE SMS BISE Sargodha

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

7 minutes ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

32 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

30 minutes ago

Ecuador Imposes Curfew Near Strategic Facilities - ..

15 minutes ago

All rickshaws will run on battery within next 3 to ..

15 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.