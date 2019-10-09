BISE Sargodha announces Intermediate Part-I annual examination result

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha has announced result of first annual examination of Intermediate Part-I.

According to the Controller Examination BISE, total 55575 candidates appeared in Intermediate Part-I examination of which 31263 passed; so the success ration remained 56.

25%.

Chairperson BISE Dr Professor Kousar Raees along with secretary Board Chaudhary Sarfraz uploaded the result on website of BISE in a ceremony here on Wednesday.

The candidates can check result at Board's website as well as on cell phone by sending roll number through an SMS on 800290.