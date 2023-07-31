Open Menu

BISE Sargodha Announces Matric Results 2023 Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2023 | 12:01 PM

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

The students can check their results here at BISE RESULTS 2

SARGODHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has announced Matriculation Results 2023 for Secondary school Certificate(SSC) Part II.

The students can check their results at

BISE RESULTS 2

The candidates can also check their results manually by using the official gazettes that will be published soon by all the boards.

BISE Sargodha Matric result 2023 through SMS:

The students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers to 800290.

The other boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Lahore and DG Khan have also announced the results of 10th class, Annual matriculation examination today.

