BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part 1 result

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha Tuesday announced the results of SSC (Matric) Part-1 Annual Examination 2021.

According to gazette results, a total number of 94,204 candidates took part in the annual examination and 93,784 passed the examinations under the government policy of COVID-19.

The success rate was recorded as 99.55%.

Chairperson of BISE Sargodha Dr Kausar Raees announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Lak were also present.