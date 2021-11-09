BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part 1 result

UrduPoint.com

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha Tuesday announced the results of SSC (Matric) Part-1 Annual Examination 2021

According to gazette results, a total number of 94,204 candidates took part in the annual examination and 93,784 passed the examinations under the government policy of COVID-19.

The success rate was recorded as 99.55%.

Chairperson of BISE Sargodha Dr Kausar Raees announced the result in a ceremony in which Secretary board Dr Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Mehr Muhammad Hussain Lak were also present.

