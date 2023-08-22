Open Menu

BISE Sargodha Announces SSC Part I 2023 Results

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:06 PM

For result verification, the students can visit: https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/content/index.aspx

SARGODHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 1023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has released the outcomes for the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023 examinations.

The Sargodha Board Class 9 Result 2023 is now accessible. To view the result, refer to the BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette.

To obtain the BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2023 via SMS, students can send their roll numbers in a text message to 800290.

Today, several educational boards in Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Lahore, DG Khan, and Multan, will be declaring the Annual Examination 2023 results for SSC (9th Class).

