UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Sargodha To Announce Matric Results On 15th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

BISE Sargodha to announce matric results on 15th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha will announce matriculation examination 2019 results on July 15

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha will announce matriculation examination 2019 results on July 15.

Controller Examination BISE Akram Tarar told APP here Friday that results would be announced at 10:10 am.

The Names of position holders would be announced on July 14 at 06:00 pm while the main ceremony would be held here at Multipurpose Hall on July 15.

The prize distribution ceremony would also be held here at the BISE to award the position holder students with medals and certificates.

Related Topics

Sargodha BISE July 2019

Recent Stories

Moscow Urges UN to Intensify Investigation Into At ..

4 minutes ago

Sweden Not to Sign UN Nuclear Ban Treaty - Foreign ..

4 minutes ago

AC judge tells Islamabad High Court he gave verdic ..

4 minutes ago

PMD predicts widespread rain, issues weather advis ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition creating hurdles in development: Minist ..

9 minutes ago

AIGP condoles with family of two siblings killed a ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.