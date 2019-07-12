BISE Sargodha to announce matric results on 15th

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha will announce matriculation examination 2019 results on July 15.

Controller Examination BISE Akram Tarar told APP here Friday that results would be announced at 10:10 am.

The Names of position holders would be announced on July 14 at 06:00 pm while the main ceremony would be held here at Multipurpose Hall on July 15.

The prize distribution ceremony would also be held here at the BISE to award the position holder students with medals and certificates.