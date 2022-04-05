UrduPoint.com

BISE-SBA Announces Exam Form Submission Dates, Fee For SSC Part I, II

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 08:29 PM

BISE-SBA announces exam form submission dates, fee for SSC Part I, II

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad (BISE-SBA) on Tuesday announced examination form submission dates and fee for for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad (BISE-SBA) on Tuesday announced examination form submission dates and fee for for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I and II.

The board has advised candidates of Part I (grade 9) and Part II (grade10) to submit their examination forms online without late fees till April 11 and with late fees of Rs 500 till April 22, with Rs1000 till May 2 and with 1500 till May 10, 2022.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Education and Literacy Department, students of all government schools will be exempted from any examination fee. It further said that candidates desirous for improving grade or marks can also submit examination forms without late fee till April 11.

According to the announcement, students who preferred computer science over biology in matriculation (grade 9) but are now seeking admission in the pre-medical group of HSSC-I class, should apply for the ninth grade.

For the examination of Biology subject, Rs. 2500 as examination fee has to be submitted by April 11.

Candidates from Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Commerce and Humanities groups are advised to fill the online exam form of annual examination 2022. The board said the examination forms are available online on BISE-SBA's website www.bisesba.edu.pk. You can download it from the link and submit it through the relevant educational institutions without any late fee till April 11, while Rs 500 till April 22, Rs1000 till May 2, Rs 1500 till May 10, Rs 2000 till May 18, Rs 2500 till June 27 by late July 6, a late fee of Rs 3,000 can also be deposited.

