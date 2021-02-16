UrduPoint.com
BISE Sh. Benazirabad Extends Date To Submit SSC Part I & II Exam Forms

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

BISE Sh. Benazirabad extends date to submit SSC Part I & II exam forms

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad has extended the date for submitting forms for examination of 9th and 10th classes for the educational session 2020-2021 to March 1, 2021

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad has extended the date for submitting forms for examination of 9th and 10th classes for the educational session 2020-2021 to March 1, 2021.

Controller of Examinations in an announcement on Tuesday informed that students of all government and private educational institutions, the examination fee for Secondary school Certificate Part I and II is Rs1900 and Rs 3100 respectively while the government of Sindh has announced concession in fee for students enrolled in government schools as well.

The board would receive forms with al ate fee of Rs.500 from March 2, 2021 to March 19, 2021, he said adding that in order to avoid any rush for submission of forms at the board office, separate days are fixed for each district of Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

Under the schedule March 03 has been fixed for District Shaheed Benazirabad, March 04 for Naushehro Feroze and March 05 for District Sanghar. It said that the students through their institutions can contact the Board office for any information.

