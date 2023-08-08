BISE to announce 9th class results on 22nd

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) will announce results of 9th class annual examination 2023 on August 22

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) will announce results of 9th class annual examination 2023 on August 22.

According to a BISE spokesman, the result will be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.

pk at 10:10 am on August 22 while the result gazette would be available in the CD designated bank branches.

The students could also download their results from the website after announcement whereasthey would also be facilitated with SMS service so that they could get their results bysending their roll number on 800240, he added.