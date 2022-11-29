BISE to announce HSC part II annual exam result on Nov 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad will announce result of Higher Secondary school Certificate part II (Class XII) annual examinations 2022 on Wednesday.

According to the Controller Exams, the result of HSC part II (Science General, Pre Engineering and Pre Medical Groups) will be announced at about 6 pm on Wednesday through Director Information.

The result shall also be accessible to the stake holders through Board's website www.biseh.edu.pk by sending seat number to 8583, statement added.