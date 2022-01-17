UrduPoint.com

BISE To Announce Inter Results On Jan 22, Matric On Jan 29

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Intermediate (Part-II) Special Examinations 2021 on January 22 and Matriculation (Part-II) Special Exams 2021 on January 29, 2022.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said on Monday that the result gazette will be available in CDs after payment of Rs.200 per copy.

In this connection, advance booking for result gazette of Intermediate exams would be continued up to January 21 and for Matric exams up to January 28, 2022.

However, the Inter result gazette would be provided after 10 a.m. on January 22 and Matric result gazette on January 29. The results would also be available on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk. More information in this regard can be obtained from the office of Controller Examinations through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

