UrduPoint.com

BISE To Announce Intermediate Results On Nov 17

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 09:37 PM

BISE to announce Intermediate results on Nov 17

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 1st Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2022 on November 17, 2022 (Thursday).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 1st Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2022 on November 17, 2022 (Thursday).

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said on Monday that the results would be announced in a formal ceremony to be arranged at board auditorium at 10 am on November 17.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad/Chairman BISE Muhammad Shahid Niaz was expected to grace the occasion as chief guest and he would also upload the Inter (Part-1) results on board website by pushing button on a laptop.

He said that result gazette would be available in CDs which could be purchased after depositing Rs200 in UBL Kotwali Road Branch and UBL Board Branch.

The students could also download their results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10 am while more information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Road BISE November United Bank Limited From

Recent Stories

Ayew brothers lead Ghana into World Cup

Ayew brothers lead Ghana into World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Nuland to Visit Jamaica, Ecuador, Colombia to Hold ..

Nuland to Visit Jamaica, Ecuador, Colombia to Hold Strategic Dialogues - State D ..

2 minutes ago
 US Launches Web Platform to Facilitate Afghan Fami ..

US Launches Web Platform to Facilitate Afghan Family Reunification - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Russians Without Foreign Citizenship Allowed to Se ..

Russians Without Foreign Citizenship Allowed to Serve as Contract Military - Dec ..

2 minutes ago
 38 'criminals' held, contraband seized

38 'criminals' held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Spokesperson AJK's CEC rejects news on LG election ..

Spokesperson AJK's CEC rejects news on LG elections' postponement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.