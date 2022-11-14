BISE to announce Intermediate results on Nov 17

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 1st Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2022 on November 17, 2022 (Thursday).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of 1st Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2022 on November 17, 2022 (Thursday).

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said on Monday that the results would be announced in a formal ceremony to be arranged at board auditorium at 10 am on November 17.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad/Chairman BISE Muhammad Shahid Niaz was expected to grace the occasion as chief guest and he would also upload the Inter (Part-1) results on board website by pushing button on a laptop.

He said that result gazette would be available in CDs which could be purchased after depositing Rs200 in UBL Kotwali Road Branch and UBL Board Branch.

The students could also download their results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk after 10 am while more information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.