BISE To Announce Ninth Class Result On Aug 22

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 09:11 PM

BISE to announce ninth class result on Aug 22

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has completed all necessary arrangements to announce result of annual matric (ninth class) examinations 2023 here on August 22, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has completed all necessary arrangements to announce result of annual matric (ninth class) examinations 2023 here on August 22, 2023.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Wednesday that the ninth class result would be announced at 10 a.m.

after which the result gazette would be available on CDs from designated bank branches.

He said that BISE had designated UBL Kotwali Road Branch and UBL Board Branch for advance booking of result gazette on the payment of Rs.200 per copy up to August 21, 2023.

The result gazette would however be provided on August 22 after presenting original copy of fee voucher. More information in this regard could be obtained from Controller Examinations BISE Dr. Muhammad Jaffar Ali through his office telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

More Stories From Education