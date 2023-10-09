Open Menu

BISE To Announce Result Of SSC Part II Exam On Oct 10

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 06:37 PM

BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct 10

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of the SSC part II annual examination 2023 on Tuesday (October 10)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has decided to announce the result of the SSC part II annual examination 2023 on Tuesday (October 10).

According to Controller Examinations Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai, the result of Secondary school Certificate Part II (Pre Medical, Pre Engineering and Science General Groups) will be announced on October 10.

