BISE to announce results Intermediate on Oct 29, ninth class result on Nov 09

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Intermediate First Part (first year) annual examinations 2021 on October 29 (Friday) and first part Matriculation (ninth class) annual exams 2021 here on November 09, 2021.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said on Wednesday that BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen would announce the results of first year and ninth class exams in a formal ceremony. She will also upload the results on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pushing button on the computer.

Students can download their results after 10 a.m. on October 20 and November 09 while result Gazette in CDs will also be available on the payment of Rs 200 only.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Control Exams Ms Shehnaz Alvithrough telephone number 041-2517710, he added.