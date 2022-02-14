BISE to conduct exam from Feb 21

Board of Intermediate & Higher Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad would hold annual examination of Oriental Languages year the year 2021 from February 21 to February 25

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate & Higher Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad would hold annual examination of Oriental Languages year the year 2021 from February 21 to February 25.

The Controller of Examination, in a statement on Monday said that examination would be taken in Sikandria Oreiental College, Soomar Faqeer Hingoro and Shahdad pur centers in Morning and evening shifts.