BISE To Conduct Exam From Feb 21

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Board of Intermediate & Higher Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad would hold annual examination of Oriental Languages year the year 2021 from February 21 to February 25

The Controller of Examination, in a statement on Monday said that examination would be taken in Sikandria Oreiental College, Soomar Faqeer Hingoro and Shahdad pur centers in Morning and evening shifts.

