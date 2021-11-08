BISE to declare 9th class exams result on Tuesday

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of First Part of Matriculation (ninth class) Annual Examinations 2021 here on Tuesday (November 9)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of First Part of Matriculation (ninth class) Annual Examinations 2021 here on Tuesday (November 9).

According to Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen will announce the result of ninth class exams in a ceremony.

She will also upload the results on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pushing button on the computer, said official spokesperson.

The students can download their results after 10 am onward on November 09 ,while result gazette in CDs will also be available on payment of Rs. 200.More information in this regard can be obtained from BISE via telephone number 041-2517710, he added.