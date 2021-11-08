UrduPoint.com

BISE To Declare 9th Class Exams Result On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

BISE to declare 9th class exams result on Tuesday

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of First Part of Matriculation (ninth class) Annual Examinations 2021 here on Tuesday (November 9)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of First Part of Matriculation (ninth class) Annual Examinations 2021 here on Tuesday (November 9).

According to Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen will announce the result of ninth class exams in a ceremony.

She will also upload the results on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pushing button on the computer, said official spokesperson.

The students can download their results after 10 am onward on November 09 ,while result gazette in CDs will also be available on payment of Rs. 200.More information in this regard can be obtained from BISE via telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education BISE November From

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participa ..

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in &#039;One Destiny/1&#039 ..

4 minutes ago
 South Korean Financial Chief Reaffirms Preference ..

South Korean Financial Chief Reaffirms Preference for Targeted Post-COVID Aid

3 minutes ago
 Russian Clergyman Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison ..

Russian Clergyman Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Minors- P ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Send Observers to Venezuelan Elections S ..

Russia to Send Observers to Venezuelan Elections Scheduled for November 21 - Lav ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Take Part in Development of Chinese Heav ..

Russia to Take Part in Development of Chinese Heavy Helicopter - Manufacturer

3 minutes ago
 TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.