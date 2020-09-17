BISE to hold books competition

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad will hold books competition-2019.

This was stated by Research Investigator Rana Zilifqar Ali Minhas here on Thursday

He said that books written on knowledge based, literature, science and research topics from January 2019 to December 2019 will be considered in the competition.

He said that interested teachers, professors and other writers can dispatch at least fivecopies of their written or published books to the research branch of the board tillthe end of November 2020.