BISE To Introduce Three Position System From Next Examination Result

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:54 PM

Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Tuesday opted new policy to declare the names of three top position holders in the annual examinations and abandoned the top 20 positions announcement

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Tuesday opted new policy to declare the Names of three top position holders in the annual examinations and abandoned the top 20 positions announcement.

The BISE notified the new policy regarding the annual results where the three top position holders of the pre engineering, pre medical, arts and science would also be announced and would be implemented from next examination results.

This was stated by the Chairperson BISE Dr. Shaista Irshad while talking to media persons here.

She further said that a meeting of KP education boards was held in Peshawar where it was decided to change the position holder's announcement.

Chairperson ABISE said that the drawback of the old position holders policy was that every educational institution sought for top 20 and moreover cheating culture was also promoted.

While giving the details of the issue, she said that on many top positions more than one students stands for one slot which usually brings 60 to 70 students in gazette on top 20 here every institution wanted grab a place, besides character building educational institution have focused on number games.

She was sure that new policy would not only end the position race amongst the institutions and students but also discourage the cheating culture and help eradication of student's inferiority complex .

The chairperson disclosed that to make the examination system transparent, she would introduce inter boards papers authentication system through which cheating, use of illegal means and others would be discouraged and genius students would find their place, Dr. Shaista Irshad said.

