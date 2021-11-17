UrduPoint.com

BISE To Organize Paintings Contest On Iqbaliyat

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:35 PM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will organize competitions of paintings based on and Iqbaliyat (Iqbal's poetry) among Matriculate and Intermediate level students here on November 24-25

Secretary BISE, Prof Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said male and female students of Faisalabad division could register for these competitions till November 22 without any fee through email address : literarycompetitionbisefsd@gmail.com.

More information in this regard could be obtained from BISE Research Branch via telephone number 041-9330250, he added.

