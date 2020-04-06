(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad, Monday, extended closure of Board till April 14 as part of precautionary measures against corona virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The management of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad, Monday, extended closure of Board till April 14 as part of precautionary measures against corona virus.

The acting secretary BISE Hyderabad has issued notification in that regard which states that in pursuance of Sindh Home department's decision, Education Board will continue to remain closed till April 14 as precautionary measure against Corona virus (COVID-19).

However, Board officers and staff will remain available on phone for any urgent matters, notification added.