BISE,SBA To Conduct SSC Annual Exams From April 08

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:54 PM

The Controller of Examinations of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Shaheed Benazirabad, Ihsan Ullah Bhutto, in a press release, announced that the annual examinations for the 9th and 10th grades will begin on April 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Controller of Examinations of the Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad, Ihsan Ullah Bhutto, in a press release, announced that the annual examinations for the 9th and 10th grades will begin on April 8.

The necessary arrangements, including the appointment of external superintendents, staff, and measures to prevent cheating, have been finalized.

The announcement further stated that a total of 163 examination centers have been established across the division for the 9th and 10th grade exams. He said that of these, 48 centers are located in Shaheed Benazirabad District, 57 in Sanghar District, and 58 in Naushahro Feroz District.

Controller said that 18 vigilance teams have been formed to oversee the process.

He said that a total of 103,023 candidates, including those from both science and general groups, are set to appear for the examinations.

He said that the first shift will commence from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Controller exams said that the candidates have been instructed to arrive at the examination centers on time and bring their original admission slips adding that without the admission slip, candidates will not be permitted to sit for the exams.

On the other hand, in order to prevent cheating and maintain discipline during the exams, Section 144 has been imposed across all examination centers. He said that candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing mobile phones into the exam centers.

