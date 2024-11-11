- Home
BISP Chairperson Emphasizes Promotion Of Pakistan's Cultural Heritage Through Crafts, Art
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 06:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage through traditional crafts and art.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Alfa Mall as a chief guest, BISP chairperson stressed the importance of integrating these timeless products into the modern fashion world, providing opportunities for BISP's Hunarmand beneficiaries to connect with the modern economy.
Alfa Mall, a pioneering digital trading platform revolutionizing the fashion industry. The event brought together influential figures from the fashion world, marketing professionals, government officials, and corporate entities.
"Hunarmand art and crafts products are a testament to Pakistan's cultural and traditional history", she said and added, "It is essential we revive, preserve, and project these treasures, introducing them to the modern fashion world, we should also take it as an opportunity to uplift our under privileged artisans & skilled BISP beneficiaries".
The chairperson urged Pakistani brands and fashion icons to incorporate traditional arts and crafts into their designs, supporting BISP beneficiaries.
The event organisers shared inspiring success stories of Hunarmand women from rural Sindh, including Saima and Nosaba, who utilize arts and crafts to support their families.
Alfa Mall, a project of Alflah Bank, offers a "Buy Now, Pay Later" concept, bridging the digital and physical worlds.
This platform empowers Hunarmand women by providing digital trading opportunities and connecting them to the modern economy by showcasing and marketing products.
The partnership between BISP and Alfa Mall will enable more beneficiary artisans from across Pakistan to access this platform, expanding their market reach thereby uplifting them & providing an opportunity to break the poverty cycle. This collaboration is a significant step towards the financial empowerment of BISP beneficiaries committed to providing opportunities for Hunarmand women to thrive in the modern economy.
The event showcased stalls featuring Hunarmand products, highlighting the talents of BISP beneficiaries.
