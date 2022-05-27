UrduPoint.com

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

The Blood Donors Society (BDS) of Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 'Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony' at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) The Blood Donors Society (BDS) of Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 'Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony' at UVAS.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed appreciation certificates among blood donors who donated their blood to hundreds of needy patients.

The VC appreciated their effort for the noble cause to save patients life. Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan and a number of students from Blood Donor Society were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a motivational and interactive session was organized by the Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore at city campus for undergraduates vet students.

Related Topics

Lahore University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Blood

Recent Stories

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

6 minutes ago
 KP stuns Pakistan Jrs. team in Sardar Muhammad Zar ..

KP stuns Pakistan Jrs. team in Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volleyball

2 minutes ago
 Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament postponed

Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament postponed

2 minutes ago
 Judge orders release of 19 prisoners

Judge orders release of 19 prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arriva ..

Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arrivals in 2022

14 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Fri ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.