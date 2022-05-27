The Blood Donors Society (BDS) of Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 'Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony' at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022) The Blood Donors Society (BDS) of Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 'Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony' at UVAS.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed appreciation certificates among blood donors who donated their blood to hundreds of needy patients.

The VC appreciated their effort for the noble cause to save patients life. Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan and a number of students from Blood Donor Society were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a motivational and interactive session was organized by the Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore at city campus for undergraduates vet students.