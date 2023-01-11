Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from employees' children for 20 scholarships

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Multan on Wednesday sought applications for awarding 20 Quaid-i-Azam Scholarships to the children of its employees

A spokesperson said that children of BISE regular, contractual, and retired staffers could apply for the scholarship opportunities, which would be awarded on the basis of grades obtained in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2022, he added.

He informed that the applications could be submitted to the finance section of the board along with the attested copy of the SSC result card by January 21. Application forms could be downloaded from the board's official website, he added.

Those students, who attempted exams to improve their SSC grades, were not entitled to apply, he concluded.