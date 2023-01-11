UrduPoint.com

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Invites Applications From Employees' Children For 20 Scholarships

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from employees' children for 20 scholarships

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Multan on Wednesday sought applications for awarding 20 Quaid-i-Azam Scholarships to the children of its employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Multan on Wednesday sought applications for awarding 20 Quaid-i-Azam Scholarships to the children of its employees.

A spokesperson said that children of BISE regular, contractual, and retired staffers could apply for the scholarship opportunities, which would be awarded on the basis of grades obtained in the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2022, he added.

He informed that the applications could be submitted to the finance section of the board along with the attested copy of the SSC result card by January 21. Application forms could be downloaded from the board's official website, he added.

Those students, who attempted exams to improve their SSC grades, were not entitled to apply, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan BISE January From

Recent Stories

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

2 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee ..

UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

23 minutes ago
 City receives light rain in Lahore

City receives light rain in Lahore

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.