UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) Announces SSC Annual Result 2019

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) announces SSC annual result 2019

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Monday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Monday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019.

A result announcement ceremony was held here at Divisional Public School Shamsabad.

According to BISER spokesman, the students can check their results on the board's website 'www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk' .

The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.

Overall pass percentage remained 76.54, the spokesman added.

More/

Related Topics

Rawalpindi BISE SMS 2019

Recent Stories

Over Rs 40 billion earmarked for agri sector devel ..

1 minute ago

Dollar gains 16 paisa in interbank

4 minutes ago

22 persons went missing as flood sweeps village in ..

1 minute ago

Court extends Zardari’s judicial remand for 14 d ..

10 minutes ago

Plastic exports up 31 pc in 11 months

4 minutes ago

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.