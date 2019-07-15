Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) announces SSC annual result 2019

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Monday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019

A result announcement ceremony was held here at Divisional Public School Shamsabad.

According to BISER spokesman, the students can check their results on the board's website 'www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk' .

The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.

Overall pass percentage remained 76.54, the spokesman added.

