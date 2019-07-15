- Home
- Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) announces SSC annual result 2019
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Monday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019.
A result announcement ceremony was held here at Divisional Public School Shamsabad.
According to BISER spokesman, the students can check their results on the board's website 'www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk' .
The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.
Overall pass percentage remained 76.54, the spokesman added.
