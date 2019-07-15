Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announces SSC result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Monday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC,Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore Monday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC,Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2019.

The Names of the position holders were announced by Lahore BISE Chairman Professor Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail and other officials in a press conference at the Board's office.

Danish Athar of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School for Boys,Shadman,clinched the overall top position in the Board by securing 1092 out of total 1100 marks.

The overall second position was shared by three students Anoosha Zakaria of Punjab Girls High School,Johar Town,Syed Hasan Abbas of Lahore Reliance Boys High School,Allama Iqbal Town,and Muhammad Affan Amir of American Lycetuff High School for Boys,Gulshan Ravi by securing 1090 marks each.

The overall third position was also shared by two students,Saba Iqbal of Divisional Public Girls High School, Model Town,and Saira Hayat of Govt Model Girls High School, Model Town by securing 1089 marks each.

The topper Danish Athar belongs to the Science Group among boys, while the second position was shared by Syed Hasan Abbas and Muhammad Affan Amir. The third position in this group was also shared by three students including Muhammad Ghufran Baig of Qazi Grammar Boys High School, Qanchi Amer Sadhu,Ammar Nadeem of Ali Public Boys High School, Rehmanpura and Hassan Akbar Goraya of Government High School No 1, Shahkot,Nankana Sahib and they all secured 1087 marks each.

In Science Group among girls,the topper is Anoosha Zakaria while Saba Iqbal and Saira Hayat shared the second position. The third position in this group was also shared by three students including Kanwal Fatima of Divisional Public Girls High School, Model Town,Eman Shafquat of Cathedral Girls High School No. 4,Model Town and Arhama Shahid of EFA Girls High School,Ferozepur Road, Kahna Nauby by securing 1088 marks each.

In Humanities Group among boys, Usman Iftikhar of Muslim Public Model High School, Damu Ana Road, Sheikhupura clinched the first position by obtaining 988 marks while the second position was bagged by Mubashir Liaqat of Government Islah-e- Moashra High School, Shadbagh, by earning 982 marks while the third position, in this group, was shared by Wahab Yousaf, a private candidate from Lahore and Muhammad Abbas of Government High School, Jia Bagga, Lahore by securing 981 marks each.

In Humanities Group among girls,the first position was bagged by Sehrish Afzal of Pak Angels Foundation Girls High School, Gulshan-e-Ravi and she secured 1042 marks while Malaika of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Trust Model High School for Girls,Lahore Cantt remained second with 1034 marks and Yasmeen Fozia of Government Girls High School, Salamatpura,with 1028 marks and secured the third position in the Humanities Group among girls.