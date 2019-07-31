UrduPoint.com
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, Bannu Announce Inter Results

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:17 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, Bannu announce inter results

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan and Bannu divisions have announced results of intermediate annual examination 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan and Bannu divisions have announced results of intermediate annual examination 2019.

The collective ratio of results in Mardan division was 75.71 percent while BISE Bannu was 83.89 percent.

Special ceremonies of prize distribution among position holders were held in Mardan and Bannu respectively under the chair of Boards' chairmen.

Chairman BISE Mardan Prof. Dr.

Tahir Javed while announcing the results informed that total of 44495 students were appeared in part-one exam among which 29126 declared pass and 30391 students have been successful in part-two among total of 40141 students.

Similarly, Naik Nawaz Khan Chairman BISE Bannu congratulated position holders and distributed prizes among them. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Bannu board always work for students to get their due rights and today they acquired fruits of their hard work.

