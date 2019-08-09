Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Balochistan announces annual result of FSc, FA

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Balochistan has announced the results of Faculty of Science and Arts F.Sc, FA in which shows 78.60 percent students were successful in examination

Addressing a press conference, Chairman of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Balochistan (BISEB) Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said that out of 89149 students 70072 were declared successful.

Secretary BISEB Mir Shuakat Ali Sarpara and Controller Balochistan Abdul Nabi Sasoli were present on the occasion. He said Balochistan Military College Sui's student Sheryar bagged first with obtained marks 1040, Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai's student Hameedullah secured second with gained numbers 1026 and BRC Loralai's Syed Asadullah get third position with attained marks 1024 in annual FSC and FA exam 2019.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said annual exam was commenced from April 09-2019 till May 8-2019 across province which 89149 students had given FSC, FA papers for annual examination while 70072 students passed the annual exam.

He congratulated successful students including position holders, saying that they would make bright the name of country and Balochsitan in future. Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said Balochistan Board's personnel has played responsible role to announce FSc and FA annual result with successful manor in short period which is positive sign of students and Balochistan.

He said provincial government was striving to ensure provision of education facilities to students at every districts and remote areas of province with quality bases because education is key resources of province's development.

"Serious measures are being taken to eliminate cheating culture from exams in order to ensure quality of education for interest of students' future in province because our future are associated with them. He urged the students that they should focus their education so that they would utilize their capabilities for progress of country and province.