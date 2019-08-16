Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to arrange competitions

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will organize paintings and national songs competitions in connection with Independence Day celebrations here on August 24.

First position holders of these competitions will be awarded cash prize of Rs. 2000 each, while second and third position holders will get Rs. 1500 and Rs.1000, BISE spokesman said Friday.