Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Will Announce Result Of Annual Intermediate Examinations 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:38 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Annual Intermediate Examinations 2019

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Annual Intermediate Examinations 2019 on September 04

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Annual Intermediate Examinations 2019 on September 04.

BISE spokesman said here on Monday that all arrangements have been completed to announce the result in a ceremony which would be held at BISE Auditorium at 10:10 a.

m. on Wednesday whereas Names of position holders would be announced on the evening of September 03.

Result will also be available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The candidates can also get their result by sending their roll number through SMS on 800240 after 10:10 a.m. on September 04, he added.

