Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur to announce Intermediate result on Sept 4

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education will announce the result of Annual Intermediate Exams 2019 on September 4.

According to a release issued from the board office, Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry will be the chief guest of the result announcing ceremony.