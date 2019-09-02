- Home
- Education
- News
- Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur to announce Intermediate result on Sept 4
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Bahawalpur To Announce Intermediate Result On Sept 4
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:44 PM
Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will announce the result of Annual Intermediate Exams 2019 on September 4
According to a release issued from the board office, Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry will be the chief guest of the result announcing ceremony.