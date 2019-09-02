UrduPoint.com
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Bahawalpur To Announce Intermediate Result On Sept 4

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:44 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur to announce Intermediate result on Sept 4

Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will announce the result of Annual Intermediate Exams 2019 on September 4

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary education will announce the result of Annual Intermediate Exams 2019 on September 4.

According to a release issued from the board office, Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry will be the chief guest of the result announcing ceremony.

