UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Peshawar To Give Priority To Welfare Of Employees: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:44 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar to give priority to welfare of employees: Chairman

Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) Qaiser Alam Wednesday assured that the employees welfare and rights would be given priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar (BISEP) Qaiser Alam Wednesday assured that the employees welfare and rights would be given priority.

Addressing a general meeting of board employees here, the Chairman called upon Board employees to ensure transparency and promptness in performance of their duty in order to earn goodwill of general public.

He praised their good workmanship, and assured that employees of the Board would be taken on board while finalizing the major policy decisions.

He emphasized on Board employees to facilitate general public and students with honesty.

Related Topics

Peshawar BISE

Recent Stories

Promoting tolerance, moderation, openness, coexist ..

46 minutes ago

Death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri leader obse ..

2 minutes ago

US House of Representatives Convenes to Impeach Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Arrangements for Cholistan Desert Rally reviewed

17 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares results of MBBS Fin ..

17 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan calls for national unity to thw ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.