Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar to give priority to welfare of employees: Chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar (BISEP) Qaiser Alam Wednesday assured that the employees welfare and rights would be given priority.

Addressing a general meeting of board employees here, the Chairman called upon Board employees to ensure transparency and promptness in performance of their duty in order to earn goodwill of general public.

He praised their good workmanship, and assured that employees of the Board would be taken on board while finalizing the major policy decisions.

He emphasized on Board employees to facilitate general public and students with honesty.