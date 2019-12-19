UrduPoint.com
Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Multan Announces Merit Scholarships For 20 Staff Children

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan announces merit scholarships for 20 staff children

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced merit based scholarships for children of its employees on the basis of SSC Annual Examination 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan has announced merit based scholarships for children of its employees on the basis of SSC Annual Examination 2019.

An official told APP on Thursday that 20 students would get stipend on the basis of their performance in Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019.

A student living in hostels will receive Rs 2,500 per month while a day scholar student would get Rs 1,500, along with Rs 3,000 for purchasing books annually. The merit scholarships are given by the BISE annually to those students who performed extraordinarily in the examinations, he stated.

