Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Peshawar To Announce Intermediate Supplementary On Dec 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:46 PM

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar to announce intermediate supplementary on Dec 23

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar will announce intermediate supplementary results on December 23 (Monday).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar will announce intermediate supplementary results on December 23 (Monday).

The spokesperson on Friday said that the candidate receive their DMCs from board camp offices. He said the candidates could see their results on website of the board as well as via SMS.

More Stories From Education

